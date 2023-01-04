Hindustan Copper signs MoU with IIT (ISM) Dhanbad for collaborative research projects

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for collaborative and sponsored research projects was signed between Hindustan Copper Limited and Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, at HCL Corporate Office in Kolkata in the presence of Mr Arun Kumar Shukla, CMD, HCL, Professor Rajiv Shekhar, Director, IIT (ISM), Dhanbad.

The first technical collaboration with IIT (ISM), Dhanbad, is a momentous occasion for HCL, the only copper miner in India, owning all the operating mining leases of copper ore in the nation. Presently, majority of ore production comes through underground mode only and the level of ore production is hovering around four million tonnes per annum.

Due to the complex geological characteristics of the ore body and the increased depth of mining, various geo-technical and ground water related issues along with technical/ operational problems are being faced during the process of production along with maintaining safety standards and dealing the emerging sustainability issues.

HCL is in its expansion phase with about three fold enhancement of ore production capacity wherein development activities in projects are either on-going in nature or already planned in most of its mines. At present, the mined out ore is processed at its own ore beneficiation plants and the Metals in Concentrate (MIC) is sold partially in domestic market and the rest in international market.

IIT-ISM, Dhanbad, being an Institute of national repute, particularly in the fields of mining of minerals and its beneficiation and Earth Sciences, will play a key role in solving the emerging geological, technical, environmental, sustainable and ore beneficiation issues for achieving the envisaged expansion programme of HCL.

The present MoU will address HCL's need for technical assistance, guidance and consultancy work from IIT-ISM for enhancing copper ore production through modifying mining methods with application of state-of-the-art technologies, improvement of productivity and safety in mines, environmental clearance issues, various Hydrological & Hydro-geological studies and in areas of unconventional exploration methods like Geophysical exploration, Remote Sensing etc. for depth exploration of copper ore.

The Company desires to partner IIT-ISM in taking up R&D projects for improvement of Indian copper mining sector, training and development of HCL Engineers and Managers for skill set development and knowledge up-gradation in the areas of exploration, ore beneficiation and various other statutory/ mine regulation amendments or related issues.

(With Inputs from PIB)