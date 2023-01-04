"How do girls get out of house" AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj slams BJP, LG over women's safety in Delhi

Aam Admi Party (AAP) National Spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj on Wednesday slammed BJP and Delhi LG over the recent incidents of crime against women in the national capital and questioned "How do girls get out of the house?". He alleged that BJP and Delhi LG have made Delhi a "Jungle Raj".

Taking to Twitter, Bhardwaj said, "One more case - Attack on girl in broad daylight - What are BJP and LG doing?" "BJP and LG sir have made Delhi a Jungle Raj. How do girls get out of the house?" he added.

On Wednesday, a 22-year-old man was arrested for stabbing a woman in the broad daylight on Monday in the Adarsh Nagar area, said Delhi police. While in Delhi's Pandav Nagar, a man tried to drag a 19-year-old girl inside a car, said Delhi police.

According to Delhi police, when she refused to get inside the car, the youth threatened to throw acid at her. The girl was injured during this. The girl was given first aid. A case was registered. Further probe is underway. (ANI)

