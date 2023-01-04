Left Menu

"How do girls get out of house" AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj slams BJP, LG over women's safety in Delhi

Aam Admi Party (AAP) National Spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj on Wednesday slammed BJP and Delhi LG over the recent incidents of crime against women in the national capital and questioned "How do girls get out of the house?".

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2023 14:33 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 14:33 IST
"How do girls get out of house" AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj slams BJP, LG over women's safety in Delhi
Aam Admi Party (AAP) National Spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Admi Party (AAP) National Spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj on Wednesday slammed BJP and Delhi LG over the recent incidents of crime against women in the national capital and questioned "How do girls get out of the house?". He alleged that BJP and Delhi LG have made Delhi a "Jungle Raj".

Taking to Twitter, Bhardwaj said, "One more case - Attack on girl in broad daylight - What are BJP and LG doing?" "BJP and LG sir have made Delhi a Jungle Raj. How do girls get out of the house?" he added.

On Wednesday, a 22-year-old man was arrested for stabbing a woman in the broad daylight on Monday in the Adarsh Nagar area, said Delhi police. While in Delhi's Pandav Nagar, a man tried to drag a 19-year-old girl inside a car, said Delhi police.

According to Delhi police, when she refused to get inside the car, the youth threatened to throw acid at her. The girl was injured during this. The girl was given first aid. A case was registered. Further probe is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
2
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023