Delhi Police head constable sets himself on fire near Vijay Chowk, sustains injuries

A Delhi Police head constable allegedly set himself on fire near Vijay Chowk, informed police officials on Wednesday. The Delhi Police head constable has been identified as Kuldeep.

The head constable was rescued by the policemen present on the spot and was admitted to the hospital. As per the police officials, he sustained burns on his neck and chest.

According to police sources, Kuldeep is mentally disturbed. At present, he was posted in the security of the Delhi Secretariat. Further details awaited. (ANI)

