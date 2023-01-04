Left Menu

Head Constable posted at Israeli Embassy residential complex allegedly shot himself: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Wednesday said that the Head constable in the Israeli Embassy residential complex allegedly shot himself and died by suicide in the national capital.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2023 14:48 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 14:48 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Police on Wednesday said that the Head constable in the Israeli Embassy residential complex allegedly shot himself and died by suicide in the national capital. The deceased Head constable was in the security unit of Delhi Police and was posted as a security officer in the Israeli Embassy residential complex in the Vasant Vihar region of South Delhi.

The police said that they have not recovered any suicide note and had started investigating the matter as soon as they received the complaint in the morning. Based on the preliminary probe, it seems that the head constable died by suicide because of personal and domestic reasons, however, the actual reason will be known after the investigation completes.

Details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

