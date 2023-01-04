VPDO recruitment scam: STF files charge sheet against 6, including then chairman of UKSSSC

Left Menu

The Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) filed a charge sheet against six people in the Village Panchayat Development Officer (VPDO) recruitment scam, informed officials on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2023 15:01 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 15:01 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) filed a charge sheet against six people in the Village Panchayat Development Officer (VPDO) recruitment scam, informed officials on Wednesday. The charge sheet has been filed against 6 people including the then-chairman of the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC), RBS Rawat, Secretary Manohar Kanyal and Controller of Examinations RS Pokharia.

STF SSP Ayush Aggarwal said, "The report of Chandigarh Forensic Lab has been made a piece of important evidence in the charge sheet. The report has confirmed tampering and re-filling of 54 OMR sheets after the examination." Meanwhile, on Dec 30, the Uttarakhand Police Special Task Force (STF) completed the assessment of the illegally acquired property of the main accused Hakim Singh's associates, the police informed.

The police said the assessment of the illegally acquired property of two associates -- Chandan Singh Manral and Ankit Ramola -- has been completed. The case pertains to a written exam conducted by the UKSSSC in December 2021.

It was one of the major examinations conducted by the commission for 854 posts across 13 departments. However, there were widespread allegations of irregularities in the conduct of the test. Following these allegations, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami called for a probe and strict action against those guilty.

Following this, the secretary of the commission was removed from the post. A Special Task Force (STF) was also constituted to investigate the alleged irregularities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

