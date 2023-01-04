Left Menu

Dog is faithful, will do my job faithfully: Karnataka CM on Siddaramaiah's 'puppy' remark

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Wednesday hit out at the Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and said that the people of Karnataka will give a fitting reply to Siddaramaiah in the Assembly elections.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Wednesday hit out at the Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and said that the people of Karnataka will give a fitting reply to Siddaramaiah in the Assembly elections. The statement comes in the backdrop of Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah stroking a controversy after he said CM Bommai and BJP leaders shiver like "puppy" in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reacting to Siddaramaiah's statement of comparing the CM to a puppy, Bommai told reporters here on Wednesday, "It will show the personality of the Congress leader. The dog is a faithful animal and it's doing its job faithfully. I will save by faithfulness for the sake of people. I have not divided society as Siddaramaiah did. We have given happiness and not the misfortune given by them. This kind of job is not done by us". On Siddaramaiah inviting him for an open debate, Bommai said there is no big forum than the Vdiahana Soudha.

"Recently, the session was held for 15 days and also previously. When there is a forum they will not discuss but issue political statements outside. The session will meet again in January-February and there everything will be discussed. There is no more sacred forum than the Legislative Assembly," said Bommai. Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'Kamadhenu' he said that PM Modi has made special contributions like 6,000 km of highway to Karnataka which is a record in the post-independence period.

"Narendra Modi after he became the Prime Minister, has made special contributions like 6,000 km of highway to Karnataka which is a record in the post-independence period. Besides, PM Modi has given approval to the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway project, Mangalur-Karwar Ports and Kalasa-Bandura project. In the coming day, the Upper Krishna project will be declared as a national project and release grants. The Smart City project has been given to all the major cities. These things were not there during the UPA regime. All the important projects are given by PM Modi who is like a Kamadhenu," said CM Bommai. He said the opposition leader developed the habit of making politically motivated statements which will not be having any base. (ANI)

