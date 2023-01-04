Left Menu

Mumbai Police arrest man posing as CBI officer

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday by the Mumbai Police for posing as a CBI officer.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2023 15:39 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 15:39 IST
Mumbai Police arrest man posing as CBI officer
The arrested individual, Deepak. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old man has been arrested by the Mumbai Police for posing as a CBI officer. Identified as Deepak, the alleged imposter apparently conducted searches in Ghatkopar hotels by showing a fake CBI ID card and claiming to be an officer, the police said after the arrest on Tuesday.

According to the Mumbai Police, Deepak used to search the registers of the hotel and checked the customer details who were staying there. A customer suspected Deepak's behaviour and informed the hotel manager about it.

The hotel manager then informed the police. Police reached the spot and verified Deepak's ID card which was found to be fake after which the Ghatkopar police lodged an FIR and arrested the accused. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India
2
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023