Paris-bound Air India flight makes emergency landing in Delhi after snag detected midair

"Delhi-Paris flight AI-143 return back to the bay at Delhi airport after the aircraft detected snag (flap issues) in the aircraft. The flight was landed safely at the airport," said Air India.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2023 15:47 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 15:47 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
An Air India flight bound for Paris was forced to return to New Delhi on Wednesday after a snag was detected midair. The flight carrying 210 passengers landed safely at the airport, said the national carrier.

A senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation official informed that Air India B787-800 aircraft VT-AND operating flight AI143 from Delhi to Paris was involved in an air turnback due to a "Slats Drive" snag message. The DGCA ordered an inquiry after Air India's Delhi to Paris flight made an emergency landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

He added that the emergency landing happened at 2:25 pm, owing to a flap issue. The flight took off at 1:28 pm and a full emergency was declared at 2:03 pm and landed safely. It had 210 passengers on board when an emergency was declared. All passengers are safe. (ANI)

