Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu launches 'Haath se Haath Jodo Abhiyan' in Dharamshala

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday has launched 'Haath se Haath Jodo Abhiyan' in Dharamshala's Kangra district, calling the campaign an extension of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2023 15:48 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 15:48 IST
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu launches 'Haath se Haath Jodo Abhiyan' in Dharamshala
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday launched 'Haath se Haath Jodo Abhiyan' in Dharamshala's Kangra district, calling the campaign an extension of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra. CM Sukhu asked the party workers to orchestrate strategies for Abhiyan's advertising, involving print and electronic media in its promotion, including creating Whatsapp groups at the village level.

The campaign will commence in the state on Republic Day, i.e. January 26 and is expected to reach upto the village and block level in two months. "At least one meeting must be ensured in every village under 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' Abhiyan," Sukhu said.

Co-in charge of Congress for Himachal Pradesh, Sanjay Dutt, presented a detailed outline of the events planned during the campaign. Earlier, while speaking to ANI, Digvijaya Singh told that the preparations have been made for the 'Haath se Haath Jodo Abhiyan' and a door-to-door campaign will be held after January 30. "We will spread the message of Rahul Gandhi and his yatra among everyone," said Singh.

Sukhu, on his first visit to Dharamshala on January 3, addressed the 'Jan Aabhar Rally', where he expressed gratitude to the people of Kangra district for their massive mandate in favour of the Congress Party in the recently held assembly elections. Calling Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra a massive campaign to uphold the nation's unity and integrity, Sukhu claimed at the launch that the Yatra is expected to enter the state on January 19 and will culminate at Srinagar with the hoisting of the Tricolour.

Bharat Jodo Yatra entered its Uttar Pradesh leg on Tuesday afternoon after starting from the Marghat Hanuman temple, in Delhi. The Haath se Haath Jodo campaign was launched in the presence of the state's Congress President and Member of Parliament (MP) Pratibha Singh and other Congress leaders including MLA Col Dr Dhani Ram Shandil, Kewal Singh Pathania, Principal Advisor (Media) to the Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan. MP Pratibha Singh also spoke on occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India
2
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023