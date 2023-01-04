Left Menu

Assam's highest civilian award 'Asom Baibhav' goes to oncologist Dr Tapan Saikia

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the Assam Government has decided to confer Assam's highest civilian award 'Asom Baibhav' to Dr Tapan Saikia, a renowned doctor for his notable work in the field of cancer in Assam and other Northeastern states.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the Assam Government has decided to confer the state's highest civilian award 'Asom Baibhav' to Dr Tapan Saikia, a renowned doctor for his notable work in the field of Healthcare (Cancer Care) and Public Service, generating awareness and early detection of cancer in Assam and other Northeastern states. Dr Tapas Saikia at present is the director of Oncology Sciences at the Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre Mumbai.

Addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister announced the names of other awardees for their outstanding work in the respective fields. The Assam government announced the names of the recipients of "Asom Baibhav, Asom Sourav and Asom Gourav" for the year 2022-2023. 'Asom Sourav' award will be given to Krishna Roy (art & culture), Gilbertson Sangma (sports, football) Nayanmoni Saikia (Sports, Lawn Bowl), Dr. Binoy Kumar Saikia (Science), Dr Sashidhar Phukan (Healthcare and Public service).

Asom Gaurav award will be conferred to Manje la (tourism), Binanda Hatibaruah (Environment and Forest), Atul Chandra Baruah (social work), Kalyani Rajbongshi (member of a Self Help Group), Sila Gowalla (ASHA worker), Dr Jogesh Deuri (agriculture and sericulture), Dr Pankaj Lal Gogoi (Entrepreneur), Sarbeswar Basumatary (Agriculture). (ANI)

