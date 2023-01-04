Left Menu

Girl dragged for 200 meters after accident in UP's Kaushambi

A girl student was allegedly dragged about 200 meters by a car near Devkharpur village in Kaushambi in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, said the police.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2023 16:26 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 16:26 IST
Girl dragged for 200 meters after accident in UP's Kaushambi
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Just days after the Kanjhawala tragedy shocked the nation, another girl was allegedly dragged for around 200 meters by a car near Devkharpur village in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh, said police on Wednesday. The out-of-control car hit the girl student riding a bicycle near Kedevkharpur village, Manzhanpur Kotwali, added the police. The incident may have occurred just hours after the 20-year-old in Kanjhawala was dragged for several kilometres on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday on new year's day.

After the collision, the girl got stuck in the car along with the bicycle and was dragged for about 200 meters. The injured girl was admitted to the district hospital by the police. A case has been registered against the accused driver and the car has been seized. A woman identified as Renu Devi of Devkharpur village of Manzhanpur Kotwali area informed the police that her daughter Kaushalya Devi was going to Manzhanpur for her afternoon computer class on January 1, when on the way she was rear-ended near Bijapur village.

The car driver identified as Ram Naresh hit Nebeti's bicycle and the girl fell down on the road. During this time, the car went out of control and went into a pit on the side of the road. After the accident, the car rider left the car and ran away. With the help of the villagers, the injured daughter was rushed to the hospital. Kotwali police have registered a case against the accused driver in the case of serious injury to the back. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India
2
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023