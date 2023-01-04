Two Raipur-bound flights diverted due to poor visibility

Two flights were diverted from their destinations in Chhattisgarh's Raipur due to poor visibility on Wednesday, according to an official. The official said that an Indigo flight which was en route to Chhattisgarh's Raipur was diverted to Bhubaneswar and an Air India flight also en route to Raipur was diverted to Nagpur in Maharashtra.

"Indigo flight IGO 6687 Ahmedabad-Raipur diverted to Bhubaneswar at 12.37 pm, due to poor visibility at Raipur. Flight AIC 651 Mumbai-Raipur at time 11.53 am diverted to Nagpur due to poor visibility," the official said. Informing about the same, Indigo tweeted, "Due to weather conditions, flight operations in #Chandigarh #Ranchi #Raipur #Agartala are impacted."

According to the Raipur airport official, the Air India flight took off from Mumbai at 9.50 am. "It was to land at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur at 11.30 am. The landing was not allowed here due to bad weather. Because of this, the flight was diverted to Nagpur. At present, all the passengers are stranded in Nagpur," he said.

Further information on the matter is awaited. (ANI)

