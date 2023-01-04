Left Menu

Radiant Cash Management shares jump over 13 pc in debut trade

Shares of Radiant Cash Management Services ended with over 13 percent gain in its debut trade on Wednesday against the issue price of Rs 94.The stock listed at Rs 99.30, registering a gain of 5.63 percent against the issue price on the BSE.

Updated: 04-01-2023 17:02 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 16:43 IST
Shares of Radiant Cash Management Services ended with over 13 percent gain in its debut trade on Wednesday against the issue price of Rs 94.

The stock is listed at Rs 99.30, registering a gain of 5.63 percent against the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 24.14 percent to Rs 116.70. The stock ended at Rs 104.70 apiece, up 11.38 percent.

On the NSE, shares of the company made its debut at Rs 103, higher by 9.57 percent. It ended at Rs 106.50 per share, a jump of 13.29 percent.

The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 1,117.23 crore on the BSE.

The initial public offer of Radiant Cash Management Services has subscribed to just 53 percent last month.

The Rs 388-crore initial share sale had a price range of Rs 94-99 a share.

In the broader market, the BSE benchmark ended 636.75 points or 1.04 percent lower at 60,657.45.

Radiant Cash Management Services (RCMS) was founded in March 2005.

The company's clients include foreign, private, and public sector banks, and the end-user of its services include some of the largest e-commerce companies, retail chains, NBFCs, and insurance firms, according to information available on the firm's website.

