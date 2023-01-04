China ready to resume oil and gas talks with the Philippines, says Xi

China is ready to resume oil and gas talks with the Philippines and handle maritime issues in a friendly and consultative manner, China President Xi Jinping told his Philippines counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday, Chinese state television reported.

Xi also said that both countries should increase communication and cooperation in agriculture, infrastructure, energy and culture, according to the report.

Marcos is on a three-day visit to Beijing.

