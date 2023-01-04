Left Menu

South Kashmir's longest bridge to be commissioned soon in Kulgam

The construction of the longest bridge in the Kulgam district of South Kashmir is in the final stages and this bridge will be thrown open for commuters next month, an official said on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2023 17:23 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 17:23 IST
South Kashmir's longest bridge to be commissioned soon in Kulgam
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

This Chambgund Bridge in Kulgam district is being funded by the World Bank and will benefit the people of South Kashmir, an official said.

The 400-meter-long bridge at Chambgund is being constructed over the Vaishaw stream, a major tributary of the Jhelum river in Kulgam district. "The estimated cost of this bridge is Rs 32 crore and with the help of this bridge, people will have a lot of benefits in their daily travel," the official said.

The local residents are happy with the construction as this bridge will solve many problems they are facing in daily life. Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner Kulgam Bilal Mohi-ud-din Bhat said, "Chambgund Bridge in Kulgam district is a World Bank ERA (Economic Reconstruction Agency) project and Roads and Building (R&B) is executing the project which is a 400-meter bridge and total cost of the bridge about Rs 32 crore."

"It was completed within 18 months and very soon this bridge will be commissioned and this will benefit the people of the district as this is a double-lane bridge," he added. Local residents lauded this step taken by the J-K administration as it will connect many villages of the Kulgam district of south Kashmir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

