European bond yields fall after French inflation eases

Euro zone government bonds on Wednesday extended their rally from the first two trading days of the year after France became the latest European country to report lower than expected December inflation, mirroring German data a day earlier. The German 10-year yield, the benchmark for the bloc, was 2.28%, 9 basis points (bps) lower on the day, and down from an intraday peak of 2.569% early in the week.

Yields, which move inversely to prices, fell around the euro zone after preliminary French data showed inflation eased to 6.7% in December, following a slowing in energy price rises. That was down from a record high of 7.1% in November, and below a Reuters poll forecast of 7.2%.

France's 10-year yield fell as much as 14 bps to 2.78%. On Tuesday German data showed December inflation eased for a second month in a row, and was also broadly in line with lower Spanish inflation figures released last week.

An aggressive pace of interest rate hikes from most global central banks last year to contain inflation caused government bonds to sell off sharply in 2022. However, some analysts were sceptical whether this week's move was sustainable.

"We're quite cautious about this rally," Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING, said. "(The lower inflation numbers) are a questionable rationale for buying bonds as they reflect a fall in energy prices that we already knew about, and reflect the effect of government help. What really matters is the core inflation data that we'll see on Friday," he said.

The release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's December meeting, and U.S. manufacturing and jobs data all due later in the day, are also top of mind for investors, Bouvet said. Italy's 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for peripheral European debt, was 4.27% on Wednesday, down 17 bps, and the spread between German and Italian 10 year yields narrowed around 8 bps to 200.4, its narrowest since Dec. 15.

There were also sharp moves in shorter dated yields. The German two-year yield slid around 10 bps at 2.57%, Italy's two-year yield was down 14 bps to 3.10%, and France's two-year yield was 9 bps lower at 2.67%.

