Left Menu

Naming of Greenfield Airport Mopa Goa as Manohar International Airport – Mopa Goa gets approval

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2023 17:57 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 17:57 IST
Naming of Greenfield Airport Mopa Goa as Manohar International Airport – Mopa Goa gets approval
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet chaired by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has given ex-post facto approval for naming of Greenfield International Airport Mopa, Goa as 'Manohar International Airport – Mopa, Goa', as a mark of tribute to Late Shri Manohar Parrikar, Ex-Defence Minister and Four-time Goa Chief Minister.

To fulfil the cherished aspirations of the people of the State of Goa, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Goa conveyed unanimous decision of the Cabinet of State Government of Goa to name the Greenfield International Airport, Mopa, Goa as 'Manohar International Airport – Mopa, Goa'.

The Greenfield Airport at Mopa, Goa has been inaugurated by Hon,ble Prime Minister in December, 2022. The Airport has been named after Late Dr. Manohar Parrikar, former Chief Minister and Ex-Raksha Mantri of Union of India in recognition of his contribution in building up modern Goa.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India
2
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023