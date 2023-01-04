Sonalika Records a dominant 41.7% domestic growth to register 10,571 tractor sales in December’22; beats industry growth (est. 26%)

Harnessing the strong momentum built throughout in FY'23, India's No1 tractor export brand, Sonalika Tractors has kicked off its New Year 2023 and the Q4 FY'23 leg with startling achievements. The company has outperformed on farmer expectations and clocked 10,571 tractor sales in December'22, which includes an outstanding 41.7% domestic growth and beaten the industry growth (est.26%). Cumulatively, the company has clocked 1,18,449 tractor sales in Q1-Q3 period of FY'23 and set platform for its continued winning streak ahead while ensuring authoritative prosperity for farmers. With the core belief of adding unlimited progress in the millions of farmer lives in India as well as abroad, Sonalika Tractors actively remains connected with farmers at the grass root level across the country and inspire them to adopt farm mechanisation. Customised tractors by Sonalika are designed with powerful engines, intelligent transmissions and strong hydraulic systems to ensure ease in farming and maximise the crop produce and income of farmers in an optimal way. Elated on the new achievement, Mr Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, International Tractors Limited, said "The importance and adoption of technology in agri sector is increasing at a rapid clip and we are elated to deliver on farmer expectations with our advanced technology powered tractors and implements. Powered by a staggering 41.7% growth in domestic growth, we have beaten the industry growth (est 26%) by 1.6X times and clocked 10,571 tractor sales in December'22. This is a testimony that demand for farm mechanisation is not limited to traditional seasons and the unwavering trust of each and every farmer in our brand collectively act as catalyst to strengthen our position in the agri-ecosystem. Moving into year 2023, our rapid innovation drive is all primed up and will continue to provide farmers easy access to superior farm technologies. We are committed to support them achieve the best productivity during all seasons and across all applications to lead farm mechanisation growth."

