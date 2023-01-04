Left Menu

NGEL, HPCL partner to develop green energy projects

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2023 18:43 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 18:25 IST
NGEL, HPCL partner to develop green energy projects
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) has signed an agreement with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) for the development of renewable energy-based power projects.

Under the agreement, NTPC said its renewable energy arm -- NGEL -- will also supply 400 MW round-the-clock to HPCL.

''NGEL and HPCL signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on for development of renewable energy based power projects to tap business opportunities in RE (sector) and supply of 400 MW round the clock renewable power for requirements of HPCL,'' NTPC said in a statement.

The MoU was signed in the national capital on Tuesday in the presence of NTPC CMD Gurdeep Singh and Shuvendu Gupta, Executive Director - Bio Fuels & Renewables, HPCL, and other senior officials of both the companies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India
2
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023