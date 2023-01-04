UP CM Yogi to kick off roadshows from Mumbai to introduce investors to opportunities in Uttar Pradesh

Committed to making Uttar Pradesh one trillion-dollar economy and having successfully completed roadshows abroad to invite foreign investors to the Global Investors Summit (GIS 2023) and introduce them to the opportunities available in various sectors in the state through his team of ministers and officials, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has himself taken charge now to bring massive domestic investments to the state. The Chief Minister will start the domestic roadshows from Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, on January 5, meeting the country's leading tycoons and bankers as well as prominent film personalities in the context of the upcoming Film City in Noida.

The roadshows will be held in nine cities of the country to introduce potential investors to the opportunities available and the favourable business climate in Uttar Pradesh. Prior to the roadshow and meeting with top industrialists and bankers, the Chief Minister will make a courtesy call on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari.

After this, he will meet officials of various banks at Hotel Taj itself. Then the Chief Minister will participate in the GIS roadshow from 12 noon to 2 pm. In this roadshow lasting a couple of hours, representatives of various industry groups will be encouraged to invest in Uttar Pradesh. They will be given information about the Ease of Doing Business and the Ease of Starting a Business in Uttar Pradesh.

In the evening, CM Yogi will meet the producers, directors and artists of the film industry. It is noteworthy that in December, under the guidance of CM Yogi, eight delegations of ministers and senior officials visited 21 cities in 16 countries and received investment proposals worth Rs 7.12 lakh crore.

The roadshows in nine Indian cities are a continuation of that exercise. As per the schedule of CM Yogi, before and after the roadshow, will also have one-to-one meetings with various industrialists.

This meeting will be on the basis of Business to Government (B2G). As per the schedule, a total of 17 B2G meetings are scheduled.

Prior to the roadshow, he will meet Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, Piramal Enterprise Ltd. Chairman Ajay Piramal, JSW Group MD Sajjan Jindal, Torrent Power MD Jinal Mehta and Hiranandani Group CEO Darshan Hiranandani while after it he will hold talks with CM Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, Parle Agro Chairman Prakash Chauhan and MD Shawna Chauhan, Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd. Karan Adani, CEO of Reliance Industries Ltd. Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Executive Chairman of Godrej Industries Pirojsha Godrej. The round of meetings will continue till late evening.

Meanwhile, a delegation of representatives of Habil F Khorkiwala, Chairperson, Wockhardt; Anant Singhania, President, Indian Merchant Chambers; Dr Tushar Motiwala, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital; Uday Shankar, Star & Disney India; Dinesh Kanabar, Founder and CEO, Dhruv Advisors; KKR India CEO Sanjay Nair and Vice Chairman of Everston Group Dhanpal Jhaveri will also meet the CM. Besides, the CM's meetings with Ashok P. Hinduja, Chairman of Hinduja Group of Companies, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. CEO & MD Sanjeev Mehta, Founder of Ramky Group of Companies Ala Ayodhya Rami Reddy, Pankaj Munjal of Hero Cycles, Vice Chairman & MD of RPG Enterprise (CEAT Tyres) Anant Goenka and Larsen & Toubro Ltd's CEO and MD SN Subramaniam will continue till late in the evening. Chief Minister Yogi will inform these industrialists about investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh and encourage them to invest.

CM Yogi will have a meeting with the stalwarts of the film industry in between the meetings on Thursday. A short film on Film Bandhu and Film City will also be shown to the guests on the occasion, giving information about the Film City project.

CM Yogi will discuss with these representatives the promotion of the Film City project and also an investment. People from the film world who have been invited to this meeting include producer Boney Kapoor, Kumar Mangat Pathak, producer and director Subhash Ghai, Vinod Bachchan, Rahul Mitra, director Narayan Singh, Anil Sharma, Deepak Mukut, writer and director Chandra Prakash Dwivedi, producer-director Mukesh Chhabra and producer and Adlabs founder and MD Manmohan Shetty.

Actor and Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Satish Kaushik, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty, Jackky Bhagnani, Azamgarh MPs Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirhua, Arjan Bajwa and Rahul Dev will also be present in the meeting. Apart from these, lyricists Manoj Muntashir, Sameer Anjaan, singers Udit Narayan and Kailash Kher will be a part of this meeting.

Along with the film world, CM Yogi will also meet representatives of companies related to OTT, studios and other activities related to cinema. These include Ajit Andhare from Viacom18, Ashish Singh, CEO, Lyca Production, Jatin Sethi, MD, Advisor and Producer, Zee Group, Lada Guruden Singh, Head, Sony Pictures International, Gaurav Gandhi, Country Head, Amazon Prime, Aparna, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Purohit, Jio Studios Head of India Originals Tejkaran Singh Bajaj, Producers Guild President Shibasish Sarkar and CEO Nitin Tej Ahuja. (ANI)

