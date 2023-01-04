Left Menu

Doorstep delivery of bills in Braille for visually challenged power consumers of BSES discoms in Delhi

In a first-of-its-kind move in Delhi, the BSES power distribution companies on Wednesday launched a facility to deliver electricity bills to their visually challenged consumers in Braille script.Initially, the Braille bills will be delivered at the doorsteps of 500 visually challenged consumers of the BRPL and BYPL discoms and the number will be scaled up in coming days, a BSES spokesperson said.The facility was launched on the occasion of World Braille Day January 4 by S K Rungta, general secretary of the National Federation of the Blind at BSES head-office at Nehru Place.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 18:53 IST
Doorstep delivery of bills in Braille for visually challenged power consumers of BSES discoms in Delhi
In a first-of-its-kind move in Delhi, the BSES power distribution companies on Wednesday launched a facility to deliver electricity bills to their visually challenged consumers in Braille script.

Initially, the Braille bills will be delivered at the doorsteps of 500 visually challenged consumers of the BRPL and BYPL discoms and the number will be scaled up in coming days, a BSES spokesperson said.

The facility was launched on the occasion of World Braille Day (January 4) by S K Rungta, general secretary of the National Federation of the Blind at BSES' head-office at Nehru Place. BSES director Amal Sinha, BRPL CEO Vineet Sikka and BYPL CEO Amarjeet Singh were present at the launch.

An upgraded and voice-enabled mobile app and doorstep services for the visually challenged was also launched on the occasion. The visually challenged consumers will be able to avail the complete set of BSES services from their homes, the BSES spokesperson said.

The visually challenged consumers can simply register for the doorstep service after which the BRPL or BYPL officials will visit them at their homes at a convenient time and help them complete all the formalities. There will be no need for them to visit a BSES office, he said.

They can do this by simply registering their CA and mobile numbers through convenient options like the BSES Mobile apps, BSES call centre or emailing BSES Customer. They can do this themselves or with the help of their friends and family members, he said. ''With this, BSES has become the first discom in Delhi and only among a handful in the country, which has launched Braille bill. It will cater to the specific needs of the visually impaired and empower them to better understand the various components of the electricity bill like units consumed, payment of due date, subsidy details, schemes among others,'' said the BSES spokesperson.

The households opting for the bill in Braille will continue to receive the regular electricity bill, he said.

Apart from the Braille bill, the BSES also launched the upgraded and voice-enabled accessible mobile apps - 'BRPL Power' for South and West Delhi and 'BYPL Connect' for those residing in East and Central Delhi.

