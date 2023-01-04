Left Menu

Odisha won the UN-Habitat's World Habitat Awards 2023 for Jaga Mission, a 5T initiative of the state.

04-01-2023
Odisha wins World Habitat Awards 2023 for Jaga Mission
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Odisha won the UN-Habitat's World Habitat Awards 2023 for Jaga Mission, a 5T initiative of the state. According to an official statement, the Jaga mission is the land titling and slum upgrading program that aims at empowering the lives of slum dwellers.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the Government of Odisha has set itself the ambitious target of becoming the first slum-free state in India and is leading the Jaga Mission programme to upgrade all of the state's 2,919 slums," the statement said. It further said that the initiative in the last five years, 1,75,000 families have been granted land tenure security.

The statement said that 100 per cent of households in 2,724 slums have been provided with pipe water connections, 707 slums have transformed fully into liveable habitats, 100 per cent of households in 666 slums have individual toilets, and 8 cities have become slum-free. "Earlier in 2019, Odisha's Jaga mission had received World Habitat Awards for its success in providing land tenure security to the slum dwellers," it said. (ANI)

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

