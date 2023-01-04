Left Menu

HMSI domestic sales rise 11 pc at 2,33,151 units in Dec

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2023 19:11 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 19:11 IST
HMSI domestic sales rise 11 pc at 2,33,151 units in Dec
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Wednesday reported a 10.7 per cent increase in domestic sales at 2,33,151 units in December 2022.

The company had registered domestic sales of 2,10,638 units in the year-ago period, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) said in a statement.

''The market is gaining steady momentum against previous months as well as on a year-on-year basis. Factors like healthy festival season, good monsoon and increased demand for personal mobility have translated well to rise in customer walk-ins and enquiries,'' HMSI Managing Director, President & CEO Atsushi Ogata said.

On the outlook, he said, ''Stepping into 2023, we expect that the continuously improving consumer sentiment along with the enhanced effort towards the betterment of economy and infrastructure will build the momentum further.''

