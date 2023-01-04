Left Menu

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose gets CRPF's 'Z+' security

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has provided 'Z+' category Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) security to West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, sources said.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has provided 'Z+' category Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) security to West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, sources said. The MHA took the decision following an assessment of recent inputs received from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) regarding some threats against Bose.

The CRPF's VIP security wing received the MHA order earlier in the day, and the force is in the process of taking over the security of the West Bengal governor. Now, an armed wing of CRPF commandos will protect the West Bengal Governor round the clock.

A person under the 'Z+' category security, which is the highest grade of central protection cover, is accorded with an armed cover of 35 to 40 commandos on a rotational basis depending on the threat perception. Each commando in it has received expert martial arts and unarmed combat training. This security has been provided to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, Union Finance Minister, and many other dignitaries.

Bose, a retired Kerala cadre IAS officer of the 1977 batch, was named as the new governor of West Bengal on November 17 last year, and he took oath on November 23 last year replacing La Ganesan. He was administered the oath of office by Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

From Collector of Quilon district (now Kollam) in Kerala to Governor of West Bengal, Bose last worked as an administrator at the National Museum before retiring in 2011. He has served in different positions both in his cadre state Kerala and at the Centre. (ANI)

