RailTel bags SECL order for MPLS-VPN connectivity

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2023 20:24 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 20:24 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
RailTel Corporation of India Limited, a CPSU under the Ministry of Railways, has bagged an order from South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), a Coal India Subsidiary, for the work of MPLS-VPN (Multi-Protocol Label Switching-Virtual Private Network) Connectivity for 529 locations under SECL Command Area, including weigh bridges, washeries, mines, area offices and SECL headquarter. The work order is valued at Rs 186.19 crore (including GST).

The SECL is a Mini Ratna PSU and one of the subsidiaries of Coal India Limited. It is the highest coal-producing company in India. The coal mines of SECL are spread across two states -- Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. The awarded work order is for the creation of an MPLS VPN Network across SECL along with the installation of network equipment, UPS, and racks, as well as connecting all locations through OFC & RF based on last mile media.

The MPLS VPN will be used for accessing Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software hosted at Delhi & Mumbai Data Centre. This MPLS-VPN network created by RailTel for CIL subsidiaries is facilitating the implementation of a single-instance ERP system across Coal India Ltd, christened as 'Project Passion', with the objective of increasing efficiency and productivity. The ERP will enable the CIL to take real-time decisions, increase productivity and reduce costs.

RailTel will also build an upgrade Network Operations Centre specifically for SECL, which will monitor the entire locations. The CMD of RailTel, Sanjai Kumar said, "Coal has always been an important sector for RailTel and we have been implementing many projects for CIL and its subsidiaries. RailTel is the primary service provider and serves Coal India. It has 9 subsidiaries with nearly 2400+ locations across India."

"RailTel has robust domain expertise for MPLS-VPN and is committed to providing the best services to our clients. Our efforts will go a long way in digitizing the coal sector resulting in process optimization and business growth," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

