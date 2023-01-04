Left Menu

CBI files chargesheet against pvt firm, ex-promoter, in bank fraud case

The CBI on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against Mumbai-based M/s CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, a company manufacturing electrical equipment, and its promoters in an ongoing investigation of a case related to bank fraud of over Rs 2,000 crores.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2023 20:33 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 20:33 IST
CBI files chargesheet against pvt firm, ex-promoter, in bank fraud case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against Mumbai-based M/s CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, a company manufacturing electrical equipment, and its promoters in an ongoing investigation of a case related to bank fraud of over Rs 2,000 crores. The chargesheet, submitted before a special judge at Rouse Avenue District Courts in the national capital, was filed against M/s CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, its then promoter Gautam Thapar, and others.

The CBI informed that a case was registered in June 2021 against the private company and others. including its promoter, CEO and MD, ED and CFO, two independent directors; CFO, unknown public servants and others. It was alleged that the accused had cheated the consortium of 13 banks, led by the State Bank of India, of Rs 2,435 crore (approx).

Further, according to the chargesheet, a huge amount of bank loans were diverted by the accused to its related parties and subsequently, adjustment entries were made. The CBI further alleged that the accused had availed loans against the same securities without disclosing the money taken from other banks and also borrowed funds from the bank by misrepresentation and falsifying of books of accounts, entries and vouchers.

Further investigation in this matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India
2
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023