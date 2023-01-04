Congress forms committee to evaluate Gujarat poll debacle, suggest measures

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday constituted a three-member fact-finding committee to evaluate the results of the Gujarat assembly elections in which the party recorded its worst performance. The committee, which is headed by former Maharashtra Minister Nitin Raut, will also suggest measures to be taken and submit its report within two weeks.

The other members of the three-member committee are Shakeel Ahmad Khan and Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka. The BJP won a landslide victory in Gujarat assembly polls last month winning 156 of 182 seats. The BJP created a record in terms of the seats won and won consecutive election in the state.

The Congress had recorded its worst defeat in Gujarat as it only managed to secure 17 seats in the state. The Congress vote share came down to 27.28 per cent and Aam Aadmi Party opened its account in the state.

The Congress won the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls whose results were announced with that of Gujarat polls. (ANI) |

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)