Decomposed body inside box found in Bengaluru's Yeshwantpur railway station, probe underway

A body was found inside a box on a platform of Bengaluru's Yeshwantpur railway station in Karnataka, an official said on Wednesday. The body was in a decomposed state which was recovered on platform number 1 of the station.

Soon after the recovery, a team of forensic experts reached the spot to conduct the investigation, the official informed. "Cleaning staff at Bengaluru's Yeshwantpur railway station today found a decomposed body inside a box kept on platform number one of the station. A team of forensic experts team has reached the railway station," Kusuma Hariprasad, ADRM, Bengaluru Division, SW Railway said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

