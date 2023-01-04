Left Menu

Decomposed body inside box found in Bengaluru's Yeshwantpur railway station, probe underway

A decomposed body inside a box was found on the platform of Bengaluru's Yeshwantpur railway station on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 20:47 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
A body was found inside a box on a platform of Bengaluru's Yeshwantpur railway station in Karnataka, an official said on Wednesday. The body was in a decomposed state which was recovered on platform number 1 of the station.

Soon after the recovery, a team of forensic experts reached the spot to conduct the investigation, the official informed. "Cleaning staff at Bengaluru's Yeshwantpur railway station today found a decomposed body inside a box kept on platform number one of the station. A team of forensic experts team has reached the railway station," Kusuma Hariprasad, ADRM, Bengaluru Division, SW Railway said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

