Create self-sustaining model for gaushalas, ensure no cow dies of cold and hunger: Yogi Adityanath tells officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday stressed the need for developing a self-sustainable model for running a 'gaushala' and said that these facilities should be constructed in PPP mode. Reviewing a presentation regarding the large cow shelters (vrihad gaushala), the Chief Minister added that these cow shelters should be linked to natural farming, cow dung paint, CNG and CBG (Compressed Bio-Gas).

"This will make the gaushalas financially strong and they will be able to bear the expenses for the maintenance and rearing of the cows themselves," he remarked. He noted that for the operation of 'gaushala', MoUs must be signed with the interested NGOs while making the necessary arrangements.

He said special care should be taken that no cow dies due to cold and hunger in the state. Apart from Minister of Livestock, officials from the departments of Finance, Energy, Panchayati Raj, and Rural Development were present in the meeting. A presentation was made about the construction of shelters in Uttar Pradesh that could accommodate 2,000-3,000 animals.

According to a release, the Chief Minister said that the 'Sahbhagita Yojana' launched by the state government should be taken forward rapidly in the entire state. Under this scheme, farmers rearing destitute cattle are being given Rs 900 per cow per month. It should be paid to the farmers after land verification, he said. After seeing the presentation, the Chief Minister said that the state government is making continuous efforts for animal promotion and protection with a sense of service. "Many schemes are being run by the government for the encouragement of cattle rearers. Ensure that the eligible people get its benefits," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the Livestock Department should plan practically whereas the departmental officers should avoid the situation of indecision and prepare an action plan for cow service on the basis of interest and priority. Accountability should be fixed at every level, he pointed out. Giving directions to the officers, CM Yogi said that an action plan should be prepared, keeping in mind the management of gaushala for the entire year. Green fodder, straw and bran should be arranged for the whole year in April-May itself, the Chief Minister suggested.

The Chief Minister also directed authorities concerned to release funds to cow shelters wherever they are operating. "Release the cattle herders' funds as well," he said.

According to Chief Minister, cows of the Indian breed need cleanliness and a space to pasture and if they are not provided this, they would become unwell. Cowsheds should be constructed with this in mind, he said. The CM further said that destitute cow shelter, Sahbhagita Yojana, and scheme of providing one cow each for malnourished families run by the state government are very effective in cow protection.

He said the schemes should be taken forward in the entire state. "Special care should be taken so that no cow dies due to cold and hunger in the state. To increase milk production and to control destitute cattle, speed up the breed improvement scheme. Under this scheme, cattle rearers can improve the breed of cattle by getting artificial insemination done in government veterinary hospitals. With this, the production of milk will increase, as well as a new breed of cattle will also be developed." (ANI)

