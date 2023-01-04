Left Menu

Sukhvinder Sukhu calls on former Himachal CM Shanta Kumar in Palampur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on the former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar at his residence at Palampur in Kangra district on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2023 20:49 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 20:49 IST
Sukhvinder Sukhu calls on former Himachal CM Shanta Kumar in Palampur
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu calls on former CM Shanta Kumar (Photo:Twitter/CMO HIMACHAL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on the former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar at his residence at Palampur in Kangra district on Wednesday. En route to Palampur from Dharamshala, Chief Minister was accorded a rousing welcome by the people of the Palampur Vidhan Sabha area at Neugal Khud Bridge with hundreds of supporters showering flower petals on him.

According to an official statement, Shanta Kumar also invited the Chief Minister to visit Vivekanand Trust Palampur. Political Advisor to Chief Minister Sunil Sharma, Principal Advisor (Media) Naresh Chauhan, Principal Advisor Information Technology and Innovation Gokul Butail, MLAs Ashish Butail, Yadvinder Goma, Sanjay Awasthy and Suresh Kumar, OSD to the Chief Minister Gopal Sharma were present on the occasion among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India
2
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023