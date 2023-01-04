Impetus on planned development of Ballari: Karnataka CM

Impetus is being given to the planned development of Ballari, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday. He told reporters here that several works were inaugurated both in Ballari city and rural areas as he laid the foundation stone for a mother-child hospital and distributed title deeds to many.

"The total cost of these projects was about Rs 600 crore. Ballari is a very important city and district in central Karnataka, and a special development program will be formulated for the overall development of Ballari," he said. The Chief Minister said farmers have not received the compensation despite the acquisition of their land for projects by the Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board.

"Even after 10-12 years, some reputed industries in the steel and power sector have not set up their units and notices have been issued. The land allotted to those companies would be taken back and allotted the same to others for the same purpose," Bommai said. Bommai said the union minister concerned has been briefed about a company that was supposed to set up the industry for six years but nothing has happened since then.

"It was learned that the financial position of the company was very bad due to which the works are not happening. The re-tendering process has started and it is supposed to be held by February-end. Union Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will be arriving in Bengaluru tomorrow and his approval will be taken for a National Highway and Road overbridge at Sudha Circle. For the airport project, Rs 40 crore has been earmarked by KKRDB for the main works. Since the case is pending in court, the work will start once the case is disposed of," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)