Assam Cabinet approves integrated directorate office in Guwahati costing Rs 808 crore

The Assam Cabinet on Wednesday approved the construction of an integrated directorate complex which will house all departmental directorates currently spread across the state's capital city Guwahati.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2023 21:06 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 21:06 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Image: Twitter/Himanta Biswa Sarma). Image Credit: ANI
The Assam Cabinet on Wednesday approved the construction of an integrated directorate complex which will house all departmental directorates currently spread across the state's capital city Guwahati. The complex will cost about Rs 808 crore and will come up at Betkuchi locality.

"It will help in streamlining the system of service delivery to citizens as an integrated directorate will help reduce time and effort spent by people, while also improving inter-connectivity between various directorates," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted. The Assam Cabinet also decided to award consultancy services for the DPR of nine key road and flyover projects to RITES Ltd. The projects include flyovers at three busy crossings in Guwahati; seven elephant underpasses and elevated roads near the Deepol Beel Bird Sanctuary.

Besides, the state Cabinet also took several decisions regarding foundational learning in early childhood under National Education Policy 2020, and approval to Assam City Gas Distribution Policy 2022, among others. (ANI)

