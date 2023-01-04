Left Menu

In Khanjawala rerun, UP delivery boy killed after being hit and dragged by car

A delivery boy was killed after he was hit by an unidentified car and was dragged away on the night of January 1, the victim's family alleged on Wednesday.

04-01-2023
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In an incident bearing an imprint of the hit-and-drag horror in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri on New Year's night, a delivery boy was killed after being hit by an unidentified car and dragged away on the night of January 1, the victim's family alleged on Wednesday. An FIR filed by the Uttar Pradesh Police stated that the incident took place at 1am near Noida's 14 A flyover.

The family alleged that the driver of the car dragged the delivery boy after hitting him. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

In the earlier incident in Delhi's Khanjawala, a 20-year-old woman, riding a scooter, was killed after being hit and dragged for several kilometres by a car driven by five youths. All five youths were arrested. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

