Man threatens to throw acid on 19-year-old girl in Delhi, FIR lodged

As per information, the accused Yadvendra was allegedly forcing the girl to become a part of the New Year Party on Saturday (December 31) in the Pandav Nagar area of the national capital, and after she refused, he threatened to throw acid over her.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against a man who allegedly threatened to throw acid at a 19-year-old girl after she refused to join him for the new year party, informed the police on Wednesday. As per information, the accused Yadvendra was allegedly forcing the girl to become a part of the New Year Party on Saturday (December 31) in the Pandav Nagar area of the national capital, and after she refused, he threatened to throw acid over her.

One of the pedestrians, here, eyewitnessed the entire scenario and called the PCR, the girl said in her complaint. The girl received minor injuries and was given first-aid treatment.

The police have registered the FIR on the girl's complaint, wherein she had alleged that Yadvendra of forcing her to join the celebration party and threatened to throw acid at her. In her complaint, she mentioned: "He stopped me mid-way and asked to join the New Year celebration. When I refused, he dragged me to his car and took out a small bottle from his jacket, seeing which I somehow managed to get out of his clutches and called my family members and told them that Yadvendra was trying to throw acid at me. Meanwhile, some pedestrians called 112. I, then, came police station with my family."

She further said that she has a threat to her life. The police have registered the case under sections 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Details into the matter are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

