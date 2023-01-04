Left Menu

CBI arrests two employees of Chandigarh-based insurance company in bribery case

Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested an Insurance Surveyor and a Regional Manager of Chandigarh-based finance and insurance company-The New India Assurance, in connection with a bribery case.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2023 22:00 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 21:58 IST
CBI arrests two employees of Chandigarh-based insurance company in bribery case
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested an insurance surveyor and a regional manager of Chandigarh-based finance and insurance company-The New India Assurance, in connection with a bribery case. The arrested accused have been identified as N S Sidhu, an Insurance Surveyor and J K Mittal, Regional Manager. They were employed with the company in Chandigarh.

CBI said that a case was registered against the Insurance Surveyor of the finance company on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs. 12 lakhs from the complainant for getting the insurance claim of his factory released early and to prevent filing an appeal in a higher court, by his close officer (a Regional Manager of New India Assurance Company, Chandigarh). The agency further alleged that the factory of the complainant had caught fire in 2010.

CBI laid a trap and caught the Surveyor while accepting a bribe of Rs. 5 lakhs from the complainant as the first installment on behalf of said Regional Manager. The said Regional Manager was also caught later. Searches are being conducted at the premises of both accused at Chandigarh and Panchkula which have so far led to the recovery of some documents related to investment and lockers keys, the agency said.

CBI said both the arrested accused would be produced before the Special Judge, in Shimla on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India
2
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023