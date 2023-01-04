Congress appoints Manikrao Thakre as Telangana in-charge, Manickam Tagore gets Goa

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday appointed Manikrao Thakre as the new party in-charge of Telangana. Thakre will replace Manickam Tagore, who has been given the responsibility of Goa.

"Congress President has appointed Manikrao Thakre as AICC In-Charge of Telangana, with immediate effect. Congress President has also appointed Manickam Tagore as AICC In-Charge of Goa with immediate effect" Congress General Secretary, Organisation, KC Venugopal said in a communique. Tagore will replace Dinesh Gundu Rao as Goa in-charge, while the latter will continue as in-charge of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the communique added.

"Dinesh Gundu Rao will continue as AICC In-Charge of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Appreciating their services, the party relieves Manickam Tagore as AICC In-Charge of Telangana and Dinesh Gundu Rao as AICC In-Charge of Goa," the statement reads. The reshuffle came ahead of the Telangana Assembly election, which is likely to be held by the end of this year. (ANI)

