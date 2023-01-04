Left Menu

Congress appoints Manikrao Thakre as Telangana in-charge, Manickam Tagore gets Goa

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday appointed Manikrao Thakre as the new party in-charge of Telangana.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 22:14 IST
Congress appoints Manikrao Thakre as Telangana in-charge, Manickam Tagore gets Goa
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday appointed Manikrao Thakre as the new party in-charge of Telangana. Thakre will replace Manickam Tagore, who has been given the responsibility of Goa.

"Congress President has appointed Manikrao Thakre as AICC In-Charge of Telangana, with immediate effect. Congress President has also appointed Manickam Tagore as AICC In-Charge of Goa with immediate effect" Congress General Secretary, Organisation, KC Venugopal said in a communique. Tagore will replace Dinesh Gundu Rao as Goa in-charge, while the latter will continue as in-charge of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the communique added.

"Dinesh Gundu Rao will continue as AICC In-Charge of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Appreciating their services, the party relieves Manickam Tagore as AICC In-Charge of Telangana and Dinesh Gundu Rao as AICC In-Charge of Goa," the statement reads. The reshuffle came ahead of the Telangana Assembly election, which is likely to be held by the end of this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

