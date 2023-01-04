Illegal occupants on encroachments in Haldwani will be removed in coming days: Nainital district magistrate

Illegal occupants on encroachments near the railway station in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura will be removed in coming days as per the order of the Honourable Supreme Court, said Nainital District Magistrate Dhiraj Singh Garbiyal on Wednesday. Stating that the preparations are in full swing, he said, "We have already made a demand for the required force. We have made the demand for magistrates and paramilitary forces as well. In the coming days, the occupants will be removed."

The DM further said, "The occupants are on the land of the Railways. On the approx 70 acres of land, there are about 4365 illegal residents." "It is no more a matter of discussion because the order has come from the Supreme Court. We will have to remove the occupants as per the directions of the order. We may face a situation related to law and order for which we have demanded adequate force," he added.

With the officials carrying out an inspection following an order of the Uttarakhand High Court against encroachments near Haldwani railway station, residents of Banbhulpura held a candle march on Tuesday to register their protest and press for their demands. A congregational prayer 'Ijtemai dua' was performed in line number 17 Banbhulpura area of Haldwani in view of eviction notices being served on people. Thousands of children, women and elders participated in the prayer "for relief". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)