J-K: Locals call for bandh in Poonch against "targeted killing" in Rajouri

Several people in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch called for a 'bandh' on Wednesday protesting against the alleged 'targeted killing' of six Hindus including a father-son duo in Dhangri village of Rajouri district on Sunday. The protesters raised the slogan, "Targeted killing, band karo" (stop the targeted killing) as they demanded strict action against the perpetrators and justice for the victims of the Rajouri incident.

One of the protesters said, "We are here to protest against the targeted killing in Rajouri and there is a complete strike in Poonch today. The Sanatan Dharma Sabha, Poonch, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and people from all religions have supported the bandh." "The shops will be closed, the roads will be closed and we have even got a word of assurance that even the transport will be at a complete halt," affirmed the protester.

Another protester claimed, "We protest against the targeted killing in Rajouri by the militants that have been carried out with Pakistan's support. We pay homage to the lives lost in the attack." "This bandh has been successful with the support and contribution of people from all religions expressing anger against the targeted killings," said the protester.

The protesters demanded strict investigation and proceedings against the perpetrators from the administration. "We demand justice for the victims and the innocent people from the authorities. The perpetrators should be strictly punished," the protesters added. The streets and corners of the area have been vacant in support of the 'bandh' and the Jammu and Kashmir police have been deployed for the peaceful organisation of the protest.

Several Kashmiri Pandit migrant employees carried out a candle march on Tuesday against the killing of six civilians by terrorists in Rajouri. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) team also reached Rajouri's Upper Dhangri village for investigating the case on Monday.

Incidentally, four civilians, including a father-son duo, were gunned down by terrorists who barged into their homes in Dhangri village on Sunday night. Hours later an improvised explosive device (IED) went off around 9 am on Monday at the house of one of the victims. The blast killed two minors and injured 12. Following both the attacks, on Monday evening, the Medical Superintendent of GMC Association, Rajouri said, "Six people are dead and 12 are under treatment in Rajouri in three Government Medical Colleges, Jammu."(ANI)

