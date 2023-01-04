Left Menu

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann calls on V-P Dhankhar in Delhi

Extending New Year greetings to the Vice President of India, Bhagwant Mann expressed hope that the New Year will bring happiness, peace and prosperity to him and his family.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2023 22:34 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 22:34 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann with the Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankar in New Delhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday made a courtesy call on the Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at his official residence here. Extending New Year greetings to the Vice President of India, Bhagwant Mann expressed hope that the New Year will bring happiness, peace and prosperity to him and his family.

Mann tweeted, "Met the Vice President of the country Jagdeep Dhankhar today at the Vice President's Residence, Delhi...Received great love and respect and gave advice and encouragement to further strengthen the trust reposed by the people... @VPSecretariat" The Punjab Chief Minister also apprised Dhankhar that the state government is relentlessly working to realize the dreams of our great freedom fighters so that the fruits of development are percolated at the grass root level.

He also said that the state is on the threshold to further usher in an era of overall progress and growth besides cementing the bonds of communal harmony, peace, amity and brotherhood. Meanwhile, the Vice President congratulated Bhagwant Mann for being elected with an impressive mandate.

He also expressed hope that the state government will work zealously for the progress of the state and the prosperity of its people. (ANI)

