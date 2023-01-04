Left Menu

Assam: National integration tour for students kickstarts with visit to Air Force Station in Jorhat

During the visit, students were given first-hand exposure to various aircraft including Sukhoi 30 MK I and AN 32.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2023 22:38 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 22:38 IST
Assam: National integration tour for students kickstarts with visit to Air Force Station in Jorhat
National integration tour for students kickstarts with visit to Air Force Station (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A visit to the Indian Air Force station and Dog Show was organised for National Integration Tour at Assam's Jorhat Garrison on January 3 and 4. National Integration Tour kickstarted with an informative visit to Air Force Station Jorhat.

During the visit, students were given first-hand exposure to various aircraft including Sukhoi 30, MK I, and AN 32. They were also briefed about various entry schemes into Indian Air Force.

A spectacular dog show was organised at Assam Rifles Dog Training Centre, Jorhat. Students thoroughly enjoyed the activities and were thrilled by the vivid experiences. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India
2
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023