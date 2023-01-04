Assam: National integration tour for students kickstarts with visit to Air Force Station in Jorhat

A visit to the Indian Air Force station and Dog Show was organised for National Integration Tour at Assam's Jorhat Garrison on January 3 and 4. National Integration Tour kickstarted with an informative visit to Air Force Station Jorhat.

During the visit, students were given first-hand exposure to various aircraft including Sukhoi 30, MK I, and AN 32. They were also briefed about various entry schemes into Indian Air Force.

A spectacular dog show was organised at Assam Rifles Dog Training Centre, Jorhat. Students thoroughly enjoyed the activities and were thrilled by the vivid experiences. (ANI)

