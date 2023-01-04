DCW issues notice to Delhi Police over Pandav Nagar "attempt to kidnap" case

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal has issued a notice to Delhi Police seeking a copy of the FIR along with details of the arrest made in the matter of an attempt to abduct a 19-year-old girl in Delhi's Pandav Nagar area. The Commission has also sought details of security provided to the girl and an action taken report on the matter latest by January 6.

The Commission said that it had taken suo-moto cognizance of media reports on the matter. As per the reports, on December 31, a man tried to forcefully pull the girl inside his car and abduct her in the Pandav Nagar area of Delhi.

It has been reported that when the girl resisted, the accused threatened to throw acid on her face and fled the spot. The girl has expressed concerns for her safety and has sustained an injury, stated DCW. Maliwal said, "We are receiving such types of cases on a daily basis. I don't know when will this brutality against women and girls stop! We need to make our system more effective in dealing with such cases. The accused should be arrested and strict action should be taken against him. The girl must be provided security as he has threatened an acid attack on her!"

The Delhi Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against a man who allegedly threatened to throw acid at a 19-year-old girl after she refused to join him for the new year party, informed the police on Wednesday. As per information, the accused Yadvendra was allegedly forcing the girl to become a part of the New Year Party on Saturday (December 31) in the Pandav Nagar area of the national capital, and after she refused, he threatened to throw acid over her.

The police have registered the FIR on the girl's complaint, wherein she had alleged that Yadvendra of forcing her to join the celebration party and threatened to throw acid at her. In her complaint, she mentioned: "He stopped me mid-way and asked to join the New Year celebration. When I refused, he dragged me to his car and took out a small bottle from his jacket, seeing which I somehow managed to get out of his clutches and called my family members and told them that Yadvendra was trying to throw acid at me. Meanwhile, some pedestrians called 112. I, then, came police station with my family."

She further said that she has a threat to her life. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)