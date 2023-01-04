MP: LoP Govind Singh invites BJP state president VD Sharma to see 'obscene' CDs of BJP leaders

Day after the BJP state president VD Sharma dared Congress' Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Govind Singh, to bring alleged objectionable CDs of the ruling party's leaders in the public domain, the latter on Wednesday invited the former to his residence to see the alleged CDs of BJP leaders, ministers and MLAs. Singh said, "When Sharma comes to my residence, I will welcome him with a garland and then show him the CDs. I will not show the CDs publicly. I have many of them."

The Congress leader made the remark while speaking to the mediapersons in state capital, Bhopal, on Wednesday. Earlier on Wednesday morning, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, "Govind Singh is my friend. Why has he kept such CDs at his age? He shoud not see such CDs. He is trying to sing Ghazals at the age of singing Bhajans. If he has such CDs, he should go public with them."

Significantly, after the war of words, Mishra and LoP Singh were spotted meeting in Bhopal on Wednesday. Reacting to Singh's sensational claim on the 'obscene' CDs involving several party leaders, the BJP state president said, "Such comments do not behove political leaders. It isn't good to question one's character through allegations not supported by evidence. He is an experienced leader holding a responsible party post. Such reckless remarks don't suit him."

"The BJP never resorts to such politics. I wish to reiterate that if he is a responsible leader, he should go public with whatever he has," Sharma added. Meanwhile, the Congress LoP sought withdrawal of an FIR against MLA Suneel Saraf over an allegd celebratiry firing incident.

He said, "The case registered against MLA Suneel Saraf should be withdrawn. BJP MLA Jalam Singh Patel's son had similarly resorted to celebratory firing on his birthday, and to celebrate New Year, but no action was taken against him." "Home Minister Narottam Mishra to show courage and act against the MLA's son. He should not take any one-sided action," Singh added. (ANI)

