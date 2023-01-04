Left Menu

UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets Governor Koshyari in Mumbai

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

04-01-2023
UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets Governor Koshyari in Mumbai (Image: ANI Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, former UP Governor Ram Naik and Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan were present during this meeting.

The Governor presented the bust of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to Yogi Adityanath. CM Yogi has reached Mumbai as he is holding roadshows on January 4 and 5 to draw domestic investors ahead of the Global Investors Summit to be held in Lucknow next month.

According to the state government, these roadshows, which are scheduled to take place in nine major cities across the country from January 5 to January 27, will begin in Mumbai, where Chief Minister Yogi will take part in a number of events that will be hosted on January 4 and January 5 in order to attract domestic investors. During these events, the Chief Minister will present a picture of the "emerging Uttar Pradesh". He will also meet the representatives of major industrial groups in the country and invite them to invest in UP. (ANI)

