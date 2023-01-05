Kenya's president: Kenya will not default on its debt
Kenya will not default on its debt, President William Ruto said on Wednesday. "This country of ours will not default. I want to give you my assurance. Our country will not default on our obligations. We have applied (the) brakes on any more borrowing," he said in a joint interview with Kenyan media houses.
Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2023 00:26 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 00:26 IST
Kenya will not default on its debt, President William Ruto said on Wednesday.
"This country of ours will not default. I want to give you my assurance. Our country will not default on our obligations. We have applied (the) brakes on any more borrowing," he said in a joint interview with Kenyan media houses.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kenya
- William Ruto
- Kenyan
Advertisement