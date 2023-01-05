Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv says Moscow plans new mobilisation

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia was planning to call up more troops for a major new offensive, even as Moscow was facing some of its biggest internal criticism of the war over a strike that killed scores of fresh conscripts. FIGHTING

* Ukrainian deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said significant Russian losses meant Moscow would likely have to announce a second partial mobilisation in the first quarter of the year. * Heavy fighting around the largely ruined, Ukrainian-held city of Bakhmut is likely to persist for the foreseeable future, according to a U.S. administration official.

* Russia accused Ukraine of killing five people and wounding more than 15 in shelling of Vasilyevka in the Zaporozhye Region, TASS news agency said, citing the region's Russian-installed acting governor Yevgeny Balitsky. * Ukraine's General Staff said Russia had launched seven missile strikes, 18 air strikes and more than 85 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems in the past 24 hours on civilian infrastructure in Kramatorsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. It said there were civilian casualties without giving details.

Reuters could not immediately verify the battlefield reports. MAKIIVKA STRIKE

* Russia's defence ministry said late on Tuesday that 89 servicemen were killed on New Year's Eve in a Ukrainian attack on a barracks in Makiivka in a Moscow-controlled part of the Donetsk region, up from an earlier estimate of 63. Some Russian pro-war bloggers and Ukraine have suggested the death toll is much higher. * The Russian Defence Ministry on Tuesday evening pinned the blame for the strike on soldiers it said had been illegally using mobile phones, which it said led Ukraine to locate the Makiivka base.

DIPLOMACY * The United States is looking at ways to target Iranian drone production through sanctions and export controls, and is talking to private companies whose parts have been used in production, the White House said on Wednesday.

* President Vladimir Putin sent a frigate to the Atlantic Ocean armed with new generation hypersonic cruise missiles. * French President Emmanuel Macron told Zelenskiy France would send light AMX-10 RC armoured combat vehicles, a French official said after a phone call between the two leaders.

* U.S. President Joe Biden said sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine was being considered. * Putin plans to talk to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday, the Kremlin spokesman was quoted as saying on Tuesday. No report of a call had appeared by late on Wednesday.

* Germany is looking for further ways to help Ukraine to protect its people and infrastructure, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said, stressing that any dip in Europe's resolve on the issue would serve as a boon to Moscow. * Poland's energy group PKN Orlen will reduce to about 10%the share of Russian oil in the feedstock for its refineries starting next month, a company executive said on Wednesday.

