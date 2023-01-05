BRIEF-EU Fails To Agree On United Policy On Pre-Flight Covid Testing For Arrivals From China - France24 Reporter Tweet
Jan 4 (Reuters) -
* EU COUNTRIES HAVE FAILED TO AGREE A UNITED POLICY ON PRE-DEPARTURE TESTING FOR TRAVELLERS FROM CHINA - FRANCE24 REPORTER TWEET Source text: https://bit.ly/3WK8OLK
