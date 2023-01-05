Left Menu

Exxon sees oil and gas earnings ease in fourth quarter

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2023 04:09 IST
Exxon Mobil Corp said on Wednesday that it expected earnings from its oil and gas production to slow down in the fourth quarter from the prior quarter.

The largest U.S. oil producer posted earnings of $12.4 billion from the unit in the third quarter, according to a securities filing.

