BJP chief Nadda to take part in several events in Karnataka's Chitradurga, Tumakur districts today

Bharatiya Janata Party's national president JP Nadda will take part in several events in Karnataka's Chitradurga and Tumakur districts on Thursday, said official sources.

ANI | Updated: 05-01-2023 06:55 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 06:55 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party's national president JP Nadda will take part in several events in Karnataka's Chitradurga and Tumakur districts on Thursday, said official sources. Six events are scheduled on January 5 beginning from 12:45 PM and going on until 6:10 PM, which include Darshan at Sri Siddaganga Math, Sri Madhara Channayya Math and Sri Taralabalu Math.

The first event will be held in Vinayaka Kalyana Mantapa in Tumakur district at 12:45 PM which shall include a Shakti Kendra Pramukh meeting. Nadda will conclude the programmes with the darshan at Sri Taralabalu Math in the Sirigere area of Chitradurga district. The second event will be held in Tumakur district at 1:55 PM which shall include darshan at Sri Siddaganga Math.

The third event will be held in DC Office Circle in Chitradurga district at 3:40 PM which shall include garlanding of the statues of Veera Madhakari Nayaka, Onake Obbavva and Dr BR Ambedkar. The fourth event will be held in the Anubhava Mantapa area of Chitradurga district at 4:05 PM where Nadda will be addressing BJP workers.

The fifth event will be held in Chitradurga district at 5:25 PM where he will be offering prayers at Sri Madhara Channayya Math. Nadda will be holding several events and rallies in the poll-bound Karnataka on January 5 and 6.

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah stressed that the BJP needs to strengthen its organisation in the southern part of the country and said that Karnataka is the "gateway" to the South for the party. Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in 2023. (ANI)

