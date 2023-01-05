'Bharat Jodo Yatra' shows Cong on strong footing in UP: Salman Khurshid

Congress leader and former Union minister Salman Khurshid on Wednesday said the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' has shown that the party continues to have a strong footing in the state despite recent electoral reverses. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the former External Affairs minister said, "There are two essential takeaways from the yatra for the Congress. The first is the difference between where we are on the ground in Uttar Pradesh and what the media says about it. The sense of gloom in view of recent (electoral) failures has lifted as we have managed to galvanise our cadre on the ground in a very short span of time."

Khurshid said Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's vision for the party and his continued presence across several legs of the yatra have drawn people by the hoardes to the ongoing foot march. "The very fact that so many people joined the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', inspired by Rahul Gandhi's call shows that the Congress still holds a strong footing in Uttar Pradesh. This rousing reception and support to the yatra will enourage us to work hard, connect with people on the ground and build a stronger community. We can actually look forward to rosy prospects in the state," he said. On Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati extending their support to the yatra, the Congress leader said, "Both Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati have extended their greetings and appreciated the yatra. I believe it is significant that a political leader from a certain party is appreciating a rival leader. We hold no grudges against any of them for not being present here. However, their presence would have certainly had a positive impact on the yatra." (ANI)

