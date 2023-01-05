Left Menu

Man accused of robbery stabs cop in Delhi's Mayapuri

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police was allegedly attacked on duty by a man with a knife in Mayapuri area of the national capital on Wednesday.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police was allegedly attacked on duty by a man with a knife in Mayapuri area of the national capital on Wednesday. According to Delhi Police, ASI Shambhu Dayal was investigating a case of robbing a mobile phone based on a complaint by a woman.

The woman, a resident of Mayapuri phase-I made a complaint at Mayapuri police station that a person took the mobile phone of his husband and threatened them. ASI Dayal along with the complainant arrived at Jhuggi of Rewari Line Phase I, where the complainant pointed out a person who had allegedly robbed the mobile phone.

ASI Dayal took the said person who was later identified as Anish (24), a resident Mayapuri phase-II jhuggi with him and was going to Mayapuri police station. Delhi Police said that when they reached near Phase I, Mayapuri, Anish suddenly pulled out a knife hidden under his shirt and attacked Dayal on several parts of his body such as neck, chest, stomach and back.

The police staff of Mayapuripolice station immediately reached the spot, overpowered Anish, and recovered the knife from his possession. Police registered a case under several sections of IPC against Anish. ASI Dayal was rushed to BLK Hospital. Delhi Police said that Dayal is under treatment and out of danger now. (ANI)

